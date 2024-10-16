Left Menu

Debate Rages Over England and Wales Assisted Dying Bill

England and Wales are set to debate a contentious assisted dying bill that allows terminally ill adults to end their lives with medical help. The bill, proposed by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, aims to modernize an outdated law amidst shifting public opinion and notable international precedents.

Proposals for terminally ill adults in England and Wales to have the legal right to end their lives will be introduced to Parliament this Wednesday, sparking an emotional debate on a topic that divides public opinion.

The Assisted Dying Bill allows mentally competent, terminally ill individuals with six months or less to live to choose medical help in ending their lives, marking the first legislative attempt in a decade. Labour Party lawmaker Kim Leadbeater, spearheading the bill, described the current law—punishing assisted suicide with up to 14 years in prison—as outdated, given public opinion shifts.

While a 2023 Ipsos Mori poll revealed that up to two-thirds of Britons back the proposal, with influential supporters like Prime Minister Keir Starmer, opponents argue it might pressure vulnerable individuals into premature choices. The bill will undergo parliamentary debate on November 29, following which it may proceed to a formal vote.

