Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Doctor for Bribery in Deoghar
Dr. Ranjan Sinha, an official from Deoghar district, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on charges of accepting a bribe. The arrest followed a complaint from a nursing home owner who was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh for license renewal. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:49 IST
In a significant operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a doctor in Deoghar district was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000.
The Bureau's swift action came after a nursing home owner reported that Dr. Ranjan Sinha demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to facilitate the renewal of a license.
An operation was set in motion, leading to the arrest of Dr. Sinha as he accepted part of the illicit sum. A case has now been registered, and an intensive investigation is underway, according to ACB's SP Sahdeo Saw.
