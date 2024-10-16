Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Doctor for Bribery in Deoghar

In a significant operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a doctor in Deoghar district was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000.

The Bureau's swift action came after a nursing home owner reported that Dr. Ranjan Sinha demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to facilitate the renewal of a license.

An operation was set in motion, leading to the arrest of Dr. Sinha as he accepted part of the illicit sum. A case has now been registered, and an intensive investigation is underway, according to ACB's SP Sahdeo Saw.

(With inputs from agencies.)