Historic $880M Settlement: Los Angeles Archdiocese Addresses Sexual Abuse Claims

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to an $880 million settlement for 1,353 abuse victims, marking the largest settlement by a U.S. diocese. Following a change in California law, the Archdiocese settled without bankruptcy, utilizing cash reserves, investments, and contributions while maintaining its mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 04:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 04:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented settlement, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles will pay $880 million to 1,353 victims of alleged abuse by clergy. This marks the largest ever payout by a U.S. diocese concerning decades-old abuse claims.

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez expressed deep remorse over the incidents. "I am sorry for every one of these incidents, from the bottom of my heart," he said, hoping for victims' healing through the settlement.

The resolution followed the enactment of a California law permitting lawsuits on historic abuse cases. Unlike other dioceses, Los Angeles did not file for bankruptcy, relying on reserves, loans, and contributions. A joint statement thanked survivors for ensuring accountability and future protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

