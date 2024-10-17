Historic $880M Settlement: Los Angeles Archdiocese Addresses Sexual Abuse Claims

In an unprecedented settlement, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles will pay $880 million to 1,353 victims of alleged abuse by clergy. This marks the largest ever payout by a U.S. diocese concerning decades-old abuse claims.

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez expressed deep remorse over the incidents. "I am sorry for every one of these incidents, from the bottom of my heart," he said, hoping for victims' healing through the settlement.

The resolution followed the enactment of a California law permitting lawsuits on historic abuse cases. Unlike other dioceses, Los Angeles did not file for bankruptcy, relying on reserves, loans, and contributions. A joint statement thanked survivors for ensuring accountability and future protection.

