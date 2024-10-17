Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Lebanese State Buildings

In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike on municipal headquarters in south Lebanon resulted in the deaths of 16 people, including the town's mayor. The strike marks the largest assault on a Lebanese state facility since the inception of Israel's air campaign, highlighting an apparent shift in strategy.

Lebanese officials condemned the attack, noting that the targeted meeting was intended to provide relief to those displaced by the ongoing conflict. Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused Israel of deliberately attacking the municipal council gathering. Concurrent strikes were reported in Syria's Latakia, as tensions continue to rise in the region.

UNIFIL, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, observed Israeli military action near its facilities, prompting additional concern. Despite calls for peacekeeper safety, Israel's Defence Minister maintained a firm stance against halting operations, emphasizing negotiations must occur under fire.

