Chief Election Commissioner's Forced Landing Adventure in Munsiyari

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his team made an emergency landing in a remote village due to bad weather, spending a night in sub-zero conditions. The team resumed their journey to Munsyari after weather improved. Kumar aims to understand election challenges in high-altitude terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Forced to make an emergency landing due to inclement weather, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his team found themselves in a dire situation in a remote village close to Munsiyari. They spent a night in freezing conditions, without basic amenities, alongside two pilots and two poll officials.

The helicopter successfully resumed its journey on Thursday morning, after a weather improvement, and safely reached Munsyari Tehsil headquarters. Kumar's initial itinerary included visiting remote polling stations in Pithoragarh and surrounding villages to evaluate the challenges faced by election officials and voters in such rugged terrain.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami reported that the chopper, initially headed for Milam Glacier, was forced to land due to low visibility. Kumar has previously explored remote polling locations to address the logistical challenges faced by election staff, such as revising route maps and introducing special backpacks for carrying EVMs in difficult areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

