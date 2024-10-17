Left Menu

NATO's Commitment: A Call to Bolster Support for Ukraine

British Defence Minister John Healey urges NATO to enhance support for Ukraine to pressure Russia and ensure Ukraine's victory, emphasizing that Europe's defense begins in Ukraine. This call for increased assistance underscores NATO's commitment to standing with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

NATO must intensify its support for Ukraine in the near future, British Defence Minister John Healey emphasized on Thursday. Speaking ahead of a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels, Healey highlighted the strategic importance of aiding Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

"We must do everything we can to step up our support for Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead, to put more pressure on Russia to ensure that Ukraine can prevail," Healey stated, reiterating that the defense of Europe begins in Ukraine.

Healey firmly stated, "We owe them that duty to stand with them as long as it takes," solidifying NATO's long-term commitment to Ukraine.

