Mohan Bhagwat Highlights India's Commitment to Ancestral Principles Amid Global Challenges

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's adherence to ancestral principles by aiding nations that once waged war against it. Highlighting restraint and targeted actions in conflicts like the Kargil war and subsequent strikes, he assured that India's resolve and harmonious actions inspire solutions to global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:05 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored India's adherence to its ancestral principles, stating that it aids nations which once opposed it militarily. Speaking at an event organized by the Jain community, Bhagwat highlighted India's strategic restraint during conflicts.

He pointed to India's choice in 1999, during the Kargil war, when the government instructed the army not to cross borders, emphasizing a policy of targeted strikes like those executed in Pakistan in recent years.

Bhagwat reassured people feeling anxious about the present challenges, promising that India's example will inspire solutions globally. 'The world will look to us for inspiration,' he declared, without citing specific current issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

