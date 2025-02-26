Israeli Air Strikes: A New Strategy in Southern Syria
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed strikes on southern Syria. Israel's Air Force is executing a new policy to prevent southern Syria from resembling southern Lebanon. His spokesperson reinforced that the aim is pacification and control in the region.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has confirmed that the nation's military forces have conducted operations in southern Syria.
According to a statement from Katz's spokesperson, the Air Force has been actively striking targets in southern Syria. These actions form part of a strategic initiative aimed at pacifying the region. This new policy is intended to prevent southern Syria from developing into a situation similar to southern Lebanon.
The statement underlines that the purpose of the military efforts is to maintain peace and stability, ensuring that regional control remains in Israel's favor.
