North Korea's Stealthy Involvement in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that North Korean officers have been positioned in Ukrainian regions under Russian control. He further revealed in Brussels that North Korea intends to deploy 10,000 soldiers to assist in the conflict against Ukraine.
Ukrainian intelligence sources have identified North Korean officers deployed in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
During a briefing in Brussels, Zelenskiy warned that North Korea is poised to send 10,000 soldiers to join the fight against Ukraine.
This development underscores increasing international involvement in the ongoing conflict.
