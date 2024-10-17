Home Ministry Pushes for Prison Reform: Implementing BNSS to Reduce Overcrowding

The Union Home Ministry has directed all states to implement specific provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 to alleviate overcrowding in jails. The focus is on providing relief to undertrial prisoners, a pressing concern for governmental authorities.

According to the ministry, Section 479 (1) of the BNSS, effective from July 1, 2024, facilitates conditional bail for undertrial prisoners who have served half of their potential maximum sentences, except in cases of death or life imprisonment. A new provision grants first-time offenders release on bond after serving a third of their maximum potential sentence.

The ministry also highlighted the Supreme Court's directive that extends these BNSS provisions to all ongoing cases. States are urged to utilize the national E-Prisons portal for efficient identification and processing of eligible inmates for release, improving management and oversight across prison facilities.

