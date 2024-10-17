Left Menu

Moldovan Mass Disturbance Training Unveiled

Moldovan police have exposed a programme training its citizens in Russia for riots, amid allegations of election meddling. Authorities link the initiative to pro-Kremlin businessman Ilan Shor, amid tensions over Moldova's EU membership vote and Russia's regional influence. Arrests have been made, with investigations underway.

Moldovan police have uncovered a programme in which hundreds of citizens were taken to Russia for training to instigate riots and civil unrest. This revelation comes amid ongoing allegations of electoral interference as Moldova prepares for a crucial election and EU membership referendum on Sunday.

Authorities allege that pro-Russia crime groups, purportedly aligned with fugitive businessman Ilan Shor, orchestrated the scheme. Despite vehement denials from Moscow, Moldovan police claim the training programme is part of a broader attempt to disrupt the political landscape and maintain Russian influence.

According to Viorel Cernauteanu, national police chief, participants were drawn in under the guise of cultural events but instead received instructions for unrest. Some underwent training in camps linked to private military companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia. As the investigation continues, details remain sparse, but arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

