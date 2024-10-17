Militant Crackdown: Weapons Seized in Manipur

In a significant crackdown, Manipur Police have arrested three members of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) militant outfit in Imphal West district. The arrests were made at Leirenkabi Bazar, according to a police statement released on Thursday.

Police identified the captured individuals as Jiten Sana Rk, aged 40; Takhelchangbam Ibohanbi, aged 49; and Aheibam Jimson, aged 28. The operation resulted in the recovery of sophisticated arms and ammunition, heightening the alertness against militant activities in the region.

Recovered items included an AK rifle with a magazine and five rounds, an INSAS rifle with three magazines and 15 rounds, a carbine with two magazines and 140 rounds, and an INSAS LMG magazine. Authorities also seized a four-wheeler, three mobile phones with six SIM cards, and two Aadhaar cards, bolstering the efforts to curb insurgent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)