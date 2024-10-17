Left Menu

International Leaders React to Death of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader responsible for the October 7, 2023, attacks, was killed, prompting varied international responses. Leaders globally expressed hopes for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. However, concerns remained over ongoing conflicts and the broader implications for the region's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:39 IST
International Leaders React to Death of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and the orchestrator of the October 7, 2023, attacks, has been killed, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. The announcement has sparked a wave of reactions from global leaders, who hope for a change in the ongoing Gaza conflict dynamics.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Sinwar for his role in the attacks that took the lives of 48 French citizens, calling for the immediate release of hostages. Similarly, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock labeled Sinwar a brutal terrorist, holding him accountable for extensive regional suffering.

While Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani saw Sinwar's death as part of Israel's self-defense, UK Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the prolonged conflict it has fueled. U.S. leaders, such as Chuck Schumer and Mike Johnson, urged for strategic actions against regional aggressors like Iran, hoping for peace and stability in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024