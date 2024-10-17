International Leaders React to Death of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and the orchestrator of the October 7, 2023, attacks, has been killed, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz. The announcement has sparked a wave of reactions from global leaders, who hope for a change in the ongoing Gaza conflict dynamics.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Sinwar for his role in the attacks that took the lives of 48 French citizens, calling for the immediate release of hostages. Similarly, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock labeled Sinwar a brutal terrorist, holding him accountable for extensive regional suffering.

While Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani saw Sinwar's death as part of Israel's self-defense, UK Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the prolonged conflict it has fueled. U.S. leaders, such as Chuck Schumer and Mike Johnson, urged for strategic actions against regional aggressors like Iran, hoping for peace and stability in the Middle East.

