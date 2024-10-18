Strong Ties: No Pause in U.S.-Mexico Relations

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has clarified that relations between the United States and Mexico remain robust and uninterrupted. This statement comes amidst ongoing collaboration on vital issues such as economic partnership and anti-drug trafficking efforts with the newly instated government of President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Salazar emphasized at a press conference that the communication between the U.S. embassy and the Mexican government is sincere and vigorous. The remark was made in light of the arrest of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, a key figure in the Sinaloa cartel, whose capture on American soil was a coordinated effort with Mexican authorities.

The arrest of Zambada, which occurred in July, marked a significant victory against drug trafficking but has raised concerns of internal conflict within the cartel, potentially destabilizing the Sinaloa region further. Zambada's forthcoming court appearance will be crucial as security challenges persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)