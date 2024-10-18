Youth Participants Transition from Military Style Academy Pilot to Community Stage

After three months in residence, young people from the Military Style Academy Pilot in Palmerston North begin reintegration into society, with continued support, says Minister for Children, Karen Chhour.

The residence phase of the Military Style Academy Pilot at Te Au Rere a te Tonga Youth Justice residence in Palmerston North is concluding, with the participants now moving into the community phase, Minister for Children Karen Chhour announced today.

Ten young people have completed the three-month residential programme designed to address criminal behaviour through a focus on structure, routine, physical activities, education, vocational training, and therapeutic rehabilitation. The programme also emphasizes cultural components tailored to the individual needs of each participant.

Supportive Transition into Community

The young people will now begin the nine-month community stage of the pilot, which is tailored to their specific needs. Minister Chhour emphasized the importance of a well-managed transition and strong community involvement, which were central to shaping this pilot.

“Previous Military Style Academies have shown that success relies heavily on community support and a well-structured transition back into the community,” Chhour explained. “We took these lessons to heart, ensuring that family involvement and community support were integral to this pilot.”

Building Blocks for Participation in Society

As part of their preparation, each young person has built a "kitbag" during their time in residence, which includes practical items such as an IRD number, CV, bank account, and photo ID. These items are fundamental but often overlooked, helping the youth take important steps toward independence and societal participation.

Additionally, each participant has been paired with an intensive mentor who will provide one-on-one support throughout the community phase, helping guide them as they reintegrate into society.

Individualized Transition Plans

Minister Chhour highlighted that each participant has an individualized transition plan, which is designed to be sustainable, achievable, and tailored to the support they need as they work towards a more positive future.

“While there will undoubtedly be challenges along the way, I am proud of the effort these young people and their families are making to turn their lives around,” Chhour said. “The opportunities available to them through this pilot are significant, and the future is now in their hands.”

The community stage marks the next critical step in helping these young individuals rehabilitate and find their footing as they move towards a more stable and productive life.