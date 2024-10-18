UN Experts Urge Tanzania to Halt Escalating Human Rights Violations Amid Rising Political Tensions

UN human rights experts have called on the Tanzanian government to end a growing pattern of human rights abuses against opposition members, civil society groups, journalists, Indigenous Peoples, and human rights defenders, as the country approaches key elections in 2024 and 2025.

In the months leading up to local elections in November 2024 and the Presidential election in October 2025, voter registration efforts and opposition party rallies have been plagued by widespread harassment, arbitrary arrests, disappearances, torture, and unlawful killings, along with restrictions on freedom of speech.

"We are alarmed by increasing incidents of abductions and human rights violations, including killings of protesters and opposition members," the experts said. "This pattern of repression seems designed to suppress dissent and intimidate opposition voices, which threatens to undermine the democratic process."

The experts also expressed concerns over the government's restriction of social media platforms and the suspension of media licenses, actions seemingly taken in retaliation for sharing a human rights video. The experts called for the immediate restoration of access to these platforms and media outlets.

The government has also reportedly used the Non-Governmental Organizations Act to arbitrarily deregister civil society organizations, further shrinking civic space. A controversial decision on August 2, 2024, to delist several villages in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area from voter registers has particularly sparked protests among the Indigenous Maasai People. Residents were forcibly relocated to Msomera, 600 km away, without consent, raising fears over threats to their ancestral lands and livelihoods.

While the Arusha High Court temporarily suspended this decision on August 22, 2024, and the government has since reinstated some administrative areas in Ngorongoro, the experts urged the government to fully adhere to this ruling and ensure all residents retain their political and voting rights.

"We acknowledge the government's steps to reverse the deregistration of villages, but further dialogue with the Maasai People is crucial to ensuring a sustainable solution that respects their land rights and resources," the experts emphasized.

The experts stressed that addressing human rights abuses and enforced disappearances, particularly in the context of elections, is essential for creating an environment where all voices—including opposition parties and marginalized groups—can be heard.

They will continue to engage with Tanzanian authorities and closely monitor the situation leading up to the elections.