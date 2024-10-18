Lebanese Prime Minister Stands Against Iranian Influence
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati rejected Iranian interference after Iran's parliament speaker expressed willingness to negotiate with France on U.N. Resolution 1701. This resolution, established in 2006, mandates that southern Lebanon's border area remains free from unauthorized weapons and troops.
Najib Mikati, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, declared his objection to Iranian interference in Lebanon's affairs on Friday. This follows statements from Iran's parliamentary speaker regarding potential negotiations with France concerning U.N. Resolution 1701.
Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, emphasizes the importance of maintaining southern Lebanon's border as a demilitarized zone, free from weapons or military forces unrelated to the Lebanese state.
Iran's offer to engage in talks has raised concerns about external influence in Lebanese sovereignty, with Mikati clearly affirming Lebanon's stance against such interference.
