Left Menu

Lebanese Prime Minister Stands Against Iranian Influence

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati rejected Iranian interference after Iran's parliament speaker expressed willingness to negotiate with France on U.N. Resolution 1701. This resolution, established in 2006, mandates that southern Lebanon's border area remains free from unauthorized weapons and troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:13 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Stands Against Iranian Influence
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Najib Mikati, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, declared his objection to Iranian interference in Lebanon's affairs on Friday. This follows statements from Iran's parliamentary speaker regarding potential negotiations with France concerning U.N. Resolution 1701.

Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, emphasizes the importance of maintaining southern Lebanon's border as a demilitarized zone, free from weapons or military forces unrelated to the Lebanese state.

Iran's offer to engage in talks has raised concerns about external influence in Lebanese sovereignty, with Mikati clearly affirming Lebanon's stance against such interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024