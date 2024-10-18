Left Menu

US Sanctions Target Houthi-Linked Oil Network

The US government has sanctioned 18 companies and individuals linked to a network supposedly transporting Iranian oil for the Houthi group. These sanctions target companies and individuals from nations including India, the UAE, and Pakistan, halting finances for Houthi attacks in the Red Sea region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has imposed sanctions on 18 companies and individuals, including nationals from India and Pakistan, due to alleged involvement with a Houthi network accused of transporting Iranian oil. This revenue is believed to fund Houthi attacks on Israel and disrupt shipping lanes in the Red Sea region.

Sanctioned entities include those registered in the Marshall Islands and UAE-based Indo Gulf Ship Management. Two Indian nationals, Rahul Rattanlal Warikoo and Dipankar Mohan Keot, affiliated with Indo Gulf Ship Management, are among those targeted by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The sanctions block properties and interests linked to these individuals and companies. Key figures, such as vessel captains Ali Barkhordar and Wahid Ullah Durrani, are penalized for their roles in transiting sanctioned oil on behalf of Sa'id al-Jamal's network, which reportedly funds Houthi violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

