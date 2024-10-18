Left Menu

Standoff Unveiled: The Canadian Sikh Community Under Threat

Moninder Singh, a spokesperson for a Sikh advocacy group, faced assassination threats in Canada’s province of British Columbia. These intimidation tactics highlight growing tensions between Canada and India over Sikh activism. Singh's tale reflects a broader concern for the Sikh community's safety in Canada amid international political disputes.

18-10-2024
Moninder Singh, representing a Sikh advocacy group, has twice been issued warnings about assassination threats at his home in Surrey, British Columbia. Singh's story underscores the challenges facing Canada's Sikh community amid increasing tensions with India.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in a Sikh separatist leader's murder, spurring diplomatic clashes between the nations. Both countries have expelled diplomats, elevating fears for those advocating for a Sikh homeland.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police emphasized their duty to inform individuals about imminent threats. Singh, like other activists, must change his daily life, burdened by concerns for personal safety and the unrest these diplomatic tensions create within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

