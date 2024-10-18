Left Menu

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed: Global Reactions and Potential Impact

Yahya Sinwar, a key Hamas leader and mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attack that led to the Gaza war, has been assassinated by Israeli forces. Reactions worldwide range from condemnation to hopes for a new phase in Gaza, highlighting the broader implications for regional security and peace.

Updated: 18-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:05 IST
Yahya Sinwar, a pivotal Hamas leader and orchestrator of the October 7, 2023, attack sparking the Gaza conflict, was killed by Israeli forces, Hamas announced on Friday.

Reactions have poured in from around the world. Hamas's military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed the assassination won't hinder their resistance. Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, emphasized that no terrorist is beyond the reach of the IDF.

International leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underscored the potential for change in Gaza. Meanwhile, European figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, urged for the release of hostages and an end to violence, signaling the assassination as a chance to restart peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

