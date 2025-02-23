Left Menu

Federal Workforce in Turmoil as Musk's Directive Sparks Resistance

Key US agencies resist Elon Musk's demand for federal workers to report last week's accomplishments or face job loss. With union opposition and legal concerns, federal employees remain uncertain amidst President Trump's calls for government downsizing and allegations of workforce fraud.

Updated: 23-02-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:51 IST
Key US agencies, including the FBI and State Department, have been instructed by Elon Musk to make federal workers account for last week's accomplishments or potentially lose their jobs, leading to widespread confusion.

This directive has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, with labor unions threatening lawsuits and some agency leaders advising workers not to comply. Concerns revolve around potential power struggles among President Trump's allies and the legal feasibility of dismissing workers.

Thousands of government employees have been affected, with reports of terminations and a focus on supposed 'fraud' within the federal workforce, although no evidence has been presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

