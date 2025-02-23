Federal Workforce in Turmoil as Musk's Directive Sparks Resistance

Key US agencies, including the FBI and State Department, have been instructed by Elon Musk to make federal workers account for last week's accomplishments or potentially lose their jobs, leading to widespread confusion.

This directive has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, with labor unions threatening lawsuits and some agency leaders advising workers not to comply. Concerns revolve around potential power struggles among President Trump's allies and the legal feasibility of dismissing workers.

Thousands of government employees have been affected, with reports of terminations and a focus on supposed 'fraud' within the federal workforce, although no evidence has been presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)