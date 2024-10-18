SANRAL Confirms Closure of Alan Paton Avenue Southbound Carriageway for N3 Upgrade

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has confirmed the full closure of the Alan Paton Avenue Southbound Carriageway, between Blackburrow Road and the N3 in Pietermaritzburg, from 27 October 2024 to 27 November 2025. The closure is necessitated by the construction of the new Epworth underpass, part of the major N3 upgrade project.

The closure, impacting the onramp from Alan Paton Avenue to the N3 towards Durban, is expected to last approximately 11 months, while the northbound carriageway, allowing traffic from the N3 to access Scottsville and the Pietermaritzburg CBD, will remain open during this period.

Impact and Alternatives

Jason Lowe, SANRAL’s Eastern Region Project Manager, assured the public that the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will monitor the closure closely to ensure traffic flows smoothly in surrounding areas. Alternative routes for motorists needing access to the N3 Southbound carriageway (towards Durban) will be available via the New England Road and Market Road interchanges. A temporary access ramp will also be installed to assist local traffic in connecting to the N3.

In the next six months, a new link between Cleland Road and the Market Interchange will be completed, providing additional access for motorists navigating the closure.

Motorists are warned to expect increased traffic volumes and longer travel times, especially during peak hours. SANRAL advises road users to plan their journeys in advance, remain patient, and adjust their routes to avoid delays.

Scope of Construction

The planned closure facilitates several critical construction activities, including:

The demolition of the current N3 Epworth Underpass.

The construction of a new N3 Epworth Underpass, which will be relocated.

The installation of the Blackburrow Spruit Culvert.

Additional roadworks along the N3 and Alan Paton Avenue.

The project forms part of the broader upgrade of the N3 highway, a significant infrastructure improvement aimed at enhancing road safety, easing traffic congestion, and accommodating future growth in the region.

SANRAL acknowledged the inconvenience caused and expressed gratitude to the public for their patience during this period of essential road upgrades.