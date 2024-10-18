Crackdown on Chopper Ticket Black Market: Two Detained
Police detained two individuals following raids at helicopter service helipads in Guptkashi and Fata areas. The operation targeted alleged black marketing of Kedarnath tickets. Raids were conducted after complaints were received via email. Authorities stated legal action will follow if involvement is proven.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to clamp down on the illegal sale of helicopter tickets, police detained two suspects amid raids on Friday at helipads in Guptkashi and Fata.
Following email complaints, local authorities conducted a series of orchestrated raids, focusing on hotel owners in the area.
While no formal complaints were recorded from passengers or heli-service staff, the investigation remains ongoing with legal actions pending potential findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
