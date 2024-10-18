Barcelona's Uphill Battle Against UEFA Financial Penalty

Barcelona's appeal against a €500,000 penalty for breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations has been dismissed, according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Catalan club, which contested UEFA's decision last year, faced scrutiny for misreporting profits on the sale of intangible assets in 2022.

Despite extensive arguments from both parties, the panel concluded that the fine is a mild deterrent, insufficient to prevent a club like Barcelona from future violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)