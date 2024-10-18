Barcelona's Uphill Battle Against UEFA Financial Penalty
Barcelona's appeal against a €500,000 fine by UEFA for Financial Fair Play breaches has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The club was fined for misreporting profits on intangible assets, and the panel deemed the fine as a mild deterrent for future violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:09 IST
Barcelona's appeal against a €500,000 penalty for breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations has been dismissed, according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The Catalan club, which contested UEFA's decision last year, faced scrutiny for misreporting profits on the sale of intangible assets in 2022.
Despite extensive arguments from both parties, the panel concluded that the fine is a mild deterrent, insufficient to prevent a club like Barcelona from future violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Human Rights in Crisis: Urgent UN Appeal for Jammu and Kashmir
SC seeks details from two women whose father moved HC alleging illegal confinement at Isha Foundation.
Paranjape Schemes Partners with Empire Grand to Redefine Luxury Living in Thane
Tunisian Appeal Court Upholds Zammel's 18-Month Sentence
Urgent Global Appeal to Halt Hindu Genocide in Bangladesh