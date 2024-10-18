Left Menu

Barcelona's Uphill Battle Against UEFA Financial Penalty

Barcelona's appeal against a €500,000 fine by UEFA for Financial Fair Play breaches has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The club was fined for misreporting profits on intangible assets, and the panel deemed the fine as a mild deterrent for future violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:09 IST
Barcelona's Uphill Battle Against UEFA Financial Penalty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona's appeal against a €500,000 penalty for breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations has been dismissed, according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Catalan club, which contested UEFA's decision last year, faced scrutiny for misreporting profits on the sale of intangible assets in 2022.

Despite extensive arguments from both parties, the panel concluded that the fine is a mild deterrent, insufficient to prevent a club like Barcelona from future violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024