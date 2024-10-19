Left Menu

Tennessee Court Clarifies Abortion Law Amid Legal Battle

A Tennessee court has temporarily blocked parts of the state's abortion ban, ruling that certain medical conditions must allow for the procedure. The decision arose from a lawsuit challenging the ban's vague medical emergency exceptions. The case continues as plaintiffs aim for a final ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:57 IST
A Tennessee Chancery Court has issued a preliminary ruling, halting aspects of the state's abortion ban due to unclear medical emergency exceptions. The decision allows abortions in certain medical conditions while a related lawsuit proceeds.

The court outlined scenarios under which abortions must be permitted, such as when a pregnant woman's water breaks or cervix dilates before fetal viability, or if the fetus receives a fatal diagnosis that threatens maternal health. The state concurred that these conditions should fall within the medical exception, preventing the disciplining of doctors involved.

While the court refused a broader order to allow abortions at a doctor's discretion, it acknowledged the plaintiffs' potential success in challenging the ban's ambiguity under the state constitution. The case continues, as seven women argue the ban's lack of clarity denied them necessary medical procedures.

