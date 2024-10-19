Tennessee Court Clarifies Abortion Law Amid Legal Battle

A Tennessee Chancery Court has issued a preliminary ruling, halting aspects of the state's abortion ban due to unclear medical emergency exceptions. The decision allows abortions in certain medical conditions while a related lawsuit proceeds.

The court outlined scenarios under which abortions must be permitted, such as when a pregnant woman's water breaks or cervix dilates before fetal viability, or if the fetus receives a fatal diagnosis that threatens maternal health. The state concurred that these conditions should fall within the medical exception, preventing the disciplining of doctors involved.

While the court refused a broader order to allow abortions at a doctor's discretion, it acknowledged the plaintiffs' potential success in challenging the ban's ambiguity under the state constitution. The case continues, as seven women argue the ban's lack of clarity denied them necessary medical procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)