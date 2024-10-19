Violence Escalates as Sinaloa Media Outlet Attacked
The Sinaloan media outlet El Debate was attacked on Friday, reflecting the intense conflict between factions of the Sinaloa Cartel. No casualties were reported, but properties were damaged. The state's prosecutor is investigating, while President Claudia Sheinbaum condemns the attack and sends military reinforcements to restore order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 03:40 IST
On Friday, gunmen targeted the office building and cars of El Debate, a respected media outlet in Sinaloa, amid ongoing cartel violence.
The attack, which occurred early in the morning, left no casualties but caused significant property damage, prompting local prosecutors to launch an investigation.
President Claudia Sheinbaum has condemned the attack and deployed military forces in an effort to curb the spiraling violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
