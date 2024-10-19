Violence Escalates as Sinaloa Media Outlet Attacked

On Friday, gunmen targeted the office building and cars of El Debate, a respected media outlet in Sinaloa, amid ongoing cartel violence.

The attack, which occurred early in the morning, left no casualties but caused significant property damage, prompting local prosecutors to launch an investigation.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has condemned the attack and deployed military forces in an effort to curb the spiraling violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)