Urgent Search for Premature Baby Abducted from French Hospital

French authorities are urgently searching for a prematurely born baby who was abducted from a maternity ward in the Paris-region. The baby boy, Santiago, has been missing since late Monday night.

Police have identified the parents as the main suspects and released their photos to the public, hoping to gather information that will lead to Santiago's safe return. The child needs continuous medical attention, heightening concerns.

A call for information is broadcasted across multiple channels, with contact details provided for people to share any leads they may have. Santiago was last seen in white velvet pajamas and an oversized brown T-shirt.

