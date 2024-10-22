Tragic Accident: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Cooking Mishap
A four-year-old girl named Trisha Balu Panbude tragically died from severe burn injuries after falling into a cooking pot filled with vegetables in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The incident happened during a neighborhood function, and despite immediate aid and hospitalization, she succumbed to her injuries. An accidental death case has been filed.
A heartbreaking incident occurred in Maharashtra's Nagpur district as a four-year-old girl succumbed to severe burn injuries following a tragic accident. On October 14, young Trisha Balu Panbude was playing at a neighborhood function when she accidentally fell into a large pot where vegetables were being cooked.
Despite swift action by bystanders who pulled her from the pot quickly, Trisha had already suffered extensive burns. She was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital where, tragically, she passed away the following morning.
The local police in Wathoda have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations into the unfortunate incident.
