Bill to Repeal 1992 Mental Health Act Passes First Reading in Parliament

A bill aimed at repealing New Zealand's outdated Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act of 1992 has successfully passed its first reading in Parliament, according to Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey. The proposed legislation seeks to modernize mental health care, prioritizing patient well-being, minimizing coercion, and ensuring that individuals are more involved in decisions about their own treatment.

“As New Zealand’s first Mental Health Minister, I am very pleased to introduce this Bill to the House,” said Doocey. “This Bill will modernize compulsory mental health care, improve the effectiveness of mental health and addiction support, and put people at the center of decision-making about their own care.”

The new legislation introduces greater protections and safeguards, aiming to ensure that patients fully understand their rights and the care they are receiving. It is designed to be more flexible, responsive to individual needs, and rooted in a human rights-based approach.

The reform stems from the findings of the 2018 He Ara Oranga report, which highlighted the Act’s inadequacies, calling for an overhaul to align mental health care with modern practices. The report advocated for a shift toward supported decision-making, recovery-focused care, and reducing compulsory or coercive treatment.

"This Bill represents a significant step in fulfilling the recommendations of the Inquiry," Doocey said. He emphasized the government's commitment to delivering a comprehensive response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, noting that the proposed legislation will help ensure safety and dignity in mental health care.

"This Government is focused on delivering an effective mental health and addiction continuum that places people at the center of their care. Ensuring that our legislation supports those in the most acute mental distress is crucial," Doocey added.

The bill is a key part of New Zealand's broader effort to enhance mental health services and provide compassionate, effective care for those in need.