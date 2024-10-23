France's Rape Law Reconsidered: The Push for Consent-Based Reform

The French legal system is under scrutiny as the country considers revising its rape laws to include consent for the first time, following a trial that shocked the nation. Dominique Pelicot admitted to drugging his wife and coordinating her assault, leading to trial for 50 men.

The case has brought the issue of consent to the forefront. France's Justice Minister Didier Migaud and President Emmanuel Macron support legal updates, aligning with other European countries that follow consent-based definitions. Public opinion strongly backs this shift.

Critics argue the current law places undue burden on victims while activists demand change. The trial has highlighted flaws in the existing legal framework, prompting a cross-party initiative to redefine rape legally in France by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)