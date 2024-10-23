Volkswagen Exec's Alleged Drug Use Sparks International Incident

In a high-profile incident, Jochen Sengpiehl, a senior Volkswagen executive in China, was deported after being accused of using cocaine and marijuana during a vacation in Thailand. The case underscores China's stringent drug policies, even for use abroad.

According to Chinese authorities, Sengpiehl was detained for ten days before being deported. The Beijing police report identified him by the initial 'J' before media reports later confirmed his identity. Upon his return to China, he tested positive for drugs, leading to his swift deportation.

Volkswagen, which faces fierce competition in China's automotive market, refused to comment on the developments citing labor and data protection laws. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities warned that overseas drug use carries equivalent penalties as those incurred domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)