Left Menu

Volkswagen Exec's Alleged Drug Use Sparks International Incident

A senior Volkswagen executive in China, identified as Jochen Sengpiehl, has been deported after allegedly using cocaine and marijuana in Thailand. Following a 10-day detention, authorities deported him, highlighting China's strict enforcement against drug use, even abroad. Volkswagen declined to comment citing confidentiality laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:39 IST
Volkswagen Exec's Alleged Drug Use Sparks International Incident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a high-profile incident, Jochen Sengpiehl, a senior Volkswagen executive in China, was deported after being accused of using cocaine and marijuana during a vacation in Thailand. The case underscores China's stringent drug policies, even for use abroad.

According to Chinese authorities, Sengpiehl was detained for ten days before being deported. The Beijing police report identified him by the initial 'J' before media reports later confirmed his identity. Upon his return to China, he tested positive for drugs, leading to his swift deportation.

Volkswagen, which faces fierce competition in China's automotive market, refused to comment on the developments citing labor and data protection laws. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities warned that overseas drug use carries equivalent penalties as those incurred domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024