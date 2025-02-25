MotoGP Champion Jorge Martin Sidelined by Fractures Ahead of Thailand Grand Prix

MotoGP's Jorge Martin will not participate in the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix following multiple fractures to his left foot and hand. The Aprilia Racing team confirmed Martin is slated for surgery on his left hand to stabilize the injuries, with recovery details pending post-surgery evaluation.

According to a statement from Aprilia, Martin endured a complex fracture on the radius and carpal bones, alongside an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture, during a training session. Surgical intervention is scheduled at Barcelona's Dexeus Clinic. This follows a recent surgery for a previous crash in Sepang, Malaysia.

Spanish media had anticipated Martin's clearance to compete at Chang International Circuit. However, the accident at Menargues karting circuit impeded his plans. Consequently, Lorenzo Savadori will take Martin's place in the upcoming race.

(With inputs from agencies.)