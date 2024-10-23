Tragic Channel Crossing: Migrant Crisis Intensifies

Three migrants tragically lost their lives on Wednesday when their boat capsized off the coast of Calais, marking another heart-wrenching incident in the ongoing migrant crisis. French authorities reported the mishap as 45 others were rescued from the treacherous waters of the English Channel.

This incident further underscores the daunting task ahead for both the British and French governments in addressing illegal immigration. The Channel, known for its strong currents, is one of the world's busiest maritime pathways, making these crossings perilous. Over 50 lives have been claimed by the Channel this year alone.

The European Union is reacting by strengthening immigration policies, leveraging trade and visa policies to hasten the return of unauthorized migrants. While immigration remains a hot-button issue in the EU's 27 member states, illegal entry numbers have plummeted from the 2015 crisis levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)