Court Rejects Husband's Plea for Transgender Test in Matrimonial Dispute

In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court declined to entertain a petition filed by a husband seeking medical examination of his estranged wife to verify if she is transgender. The petitioner alleged that this information was fraudulently concealed during their marriage, causing him significant mental distress.

Justice Sanjeev Narula described the situation as a strictly matrimonial dispute, indicating that the husband's writ petition against a private individual was not maintainable. The court encouraged the petitioner to explore other suitable legal remedies.

According to the husband's claim, the alleged misrepresentation violated his right to a valid marital relationship per Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The plea also noted that the wife's charges for maintenance and domestic violence are untenable since she is allegedly transgender, not a woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)