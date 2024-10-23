Left Menu

Court Rejects Husband's Plea for Transgender Test in Matrimonial Dispute

The Delhi High Court refused a husband's petition to examine his estranged wife to determine if she is transgender, suggesting it's a purely matrimonial issue. The husband claims his wife's alleged transgender status, concealed during marriage, causes him mental distress. The court advised pursuing appropriate legal channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:02 IST
Court Rejects Husband's Plea for Transgender Test in Matrimonial Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court declined to entertain a petition filed by a husband seeking medical examination of his estranged wife to verify if she is transgender. The petitioner alleged that this information was fraudulently concealed during their marriage, causing him significant mental distress.

Justice Sanjeev Narula described the situation as a strictly matrimonial dispute, indicating that the husband's writ petition against a private individual was not maintainable. The court encouraged the petitioner to explore other suitable legal remedies.

According to the husband's claim, the alleged misrepresentation violated his right to a valid marital relationship per Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The plea also noted that the wife's charges for maintenance and domestic violence are untenable since she is allegedly transgender, not a woman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024