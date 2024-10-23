Security Alert: Israeli Tourists Warned of Terror Threat in Sri Lanka

Israel's national security council has issued a directive urging its citizens to vacate certain tourist hotspots in southern Sri Lanka, citing a credible threat of terrorist activity.

The warning specifically targets the Arugam Bay area and nearby beaches, known for their popularity amongst Israeli visitors. Both the Israeli and U.S. security agencies have been in touch with Sri Lankan authorities to monitor the situation closely.

Amid these developments, local police have heightened security awareness, particularly in these tourist-centered areas, as Sri Lanka continues to draw tourists internationally despite recent financial challenges.

