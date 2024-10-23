Left Menu

Security Alert: Israeli Tourists Warned of Terror Threat in Sri Lanka

Israel's national security council urged Israelis to leave southern Sri Lanka due to a potential terrorist threat targeting tourist areas, including Arugam Bay. The U.S. issued a similar warning. Police increased security in these areas, which are popular with tourists, including Israelis. Sri Lanka is recovering from a financial crisis.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's national security council has issued a directive urging its citizens to vacate certain tourist hotspots in southern Sri Lanka, citing a credible threat of terrorist activity.

The warning specifically targets the Arugam Bay area and nearby beaches, known for their popularity amongst Israeli visitors. Both the Israeli and U.S. security agencies have been in touch with Sri Lankan authorities to monitor the situation closely.

Amid these developments, local police have heightened security awareness, particularly in these tourist-centered areas, as Sri Lanka continues to draw tourists internationally despite recent financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

