Detained Activist: Paul Watson's Greenland Standstill

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson has been detained in Greenland since July. Danish authorities are contemplating his extradition to Japan. Local police confirmed his continued detention on Wednesday.

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson faces continued detention in Greenland, where he has been held since July. The potential extradition to Japan looms large over the activist, with local authorities in Denmark currently deliberating on the matter.

The case has sparked international interest and concern from environmental groups, who are advocating for Watson's release. His arrest stems from efforts to protect marine life, which have put him at odds with Japanese authorities.

Greenland police confirmed Watson's detention to Reuters on Wednesday, indicating no immediate changes to his status. The decision on extradition is pending, leaving the activist's future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

