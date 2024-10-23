The Battle Over Paul Watson: Activist's Detention Sparks Global Outcry

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson will continue his detention in Greenland, where he has been held since July, as the Danish government considers Japan's extradition request, according to local police. Watson's arrest in the Danish autonomous region on July 21 has sparked significant international attention.

Watson, a 73-year-old U.S.-Canadian and founder of the Sea Shepherd conservationist group, was taken into custody when his ship docked at Nuuk's port. His lawyer, Jonas Christoffersen, announced plans to appeal the detention decision to a higher court in Greenland, maintaining the fight for a resolution.

Japan seeks Watson's extradition on a decade-old warrant related to charges of obstructing business and causing injury in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010. Watson's legal team argues Japan's justice system lacks fairness, urging Denmark to deny the extradition. High-profile supporters, including France's President Emmanuel Macron, have campaigned for his release, with discussions reaching a ministerial level in France. Greenland police have confirmed Watson's detention will continue until November 13.

