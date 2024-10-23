Iraqi Strikes Hit Hard: ISIS Commander Eliminated

Iraqi-led military operations have resulted in the elimination of at least seven Islamic State operatives, marking a significant blow to the militant group. U.S. Central Command confirmed the successful operations, which also saw two U.S. personnel injured but in stable condition.

The raids targeted multiple Islamic State locations, including high-ranking members, and were aided by technical and intelligence support from the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. The coalition's combined efforts highlight the ongoing struggle against extremist forces in the region.

Earlier, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the killing of the Islamic State commander for Iraq in an operation conducted in the Hamrin Mountains. As these efforts continue, the U.S. is preparing for its military mission to evolve into bilateral security partnerships with Iraq by next September.

(With inputs from agencies.)