Farmers to Block Punjab Roads Over Paddy Procurement Delays

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declared a statewide road blockade in Punjab on October 25, citing delays in paddy procurement as the cause. This decision was made during a meeting, highlighting collective frustration over stagnant procurement processes.

SKM, prominent for its stance against the central government's farm laws, warned the state government on October 19, promising significant action if paddy procurement did not improve within four days. According to SKM leader Raminder Singh Patiala, roads near grain markets will be blocked from 11 am to 3 pm this Friday.

The SKM also plans to 'gherao' deputy commissioner offices and demonstrate black flags to AAP ministers, MLAs, and officials in grain markets, blaming both Punjab and the BJP-led central government for the ongoing crisis faced by farmers.

