Patiala Court Reserves Verdict on MP Rashid Engineer's Custody Parole Plea

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its decision regarding a custody parole application made by Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, who seeks to attend upcoming Parliament sessions scheduled from March 10 to April 4.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, representing Rashid Engineer alongside Nishita Gupt, argued for the parole, assuring that Engineer poses no security threat. They highlighted previous instances of granted custody parole accompanied by adequate security measures, ensuring that Engineer would be escorted by jail security and monitored by personnel in civilian attire inside Parliament.

Opposing the plea, special NIA counsel Advocate Gautam Khazanchi referenced the established legal precedent from the Suresh Kalmadi case, which dictates that detained MPs do not have a statutory right to Parliament attendance. Rashid Engineer, involved in an NIA case, remains in judicial custody with pending bail applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)