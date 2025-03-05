Patiala Court Reserves Verdict on MP Rashid Engineer's Custody Parole Plea
The Patiala House Court is deliberating on MP Rashid Engineer's request for custody parole to attend Parliament sessions. Engineers argue for his attendance from March 10 to April 4, while the NIA opposes citing established law. The court will announce its decision on March 7.
- Country:
- India
The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its decision regarding a custody parole application made by Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, who seeks to attend upcoming Parliament sessions scheduled from March 10 to April 4.
Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, representing Rashid Engineer alongside Nishita Gupt, argued for the parole, assuring that Engineer poses no security threat. They highlighted previous instances of granted custody parole accompanied by adequate security measures, ensuring that Engineer would be escorted by jail security and monitored by personnel in civilian attire inside Parliament.
Opposing the plea, special NIA counsel Advocate Gautam Khazanchi referenced the established legal precedent from the Suresh Kalmadi case, which dictates that detained MPs do not have a statutory right to Parliament attendance. Rashid Engineer, involved in an NIA case, remains in judicial custody with pending bail applications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cash Haul Seized at Jammu and Kashmir Gateway
Jammu and Kashmir Implements New Criminal Laws with Success: CM Omar Abdullah
Timely Intervention: Defusing Threats in Jammu & Kashmir
CPI(M) Calls for Restoration of J&K Statehood and Return of Kashmiri Pandits
Cash Cache: Rs 3.36 Crore Seized in Jammu and Kashmir