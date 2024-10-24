Govt Supports 1,500 Tamariki Out of Emergency Housing and Into Better Homes

Almost 1,500 children have been moved out of emergency housing motels and into better homes under the Government’s Priority One initiative, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka announced today.

"The number of households living in emergency housing motels has decreased by 62% since December last year, dropping from 3,141 households to 1,179 by the end of September. Emergency housing funding has also significantly reduced, from $31 million in December 2023 to $11 million in September 2024," Potaka said.

Under the previous Government, emergency housing became a severe issue, peaking in November 2021 with 4,983 households, including thousands of tamariki, forced to rely on motels for shelter.

In April, the National Government introduced the Priority One policy, which prioritizes whānau with tamariki who have spent 12 weeks or more in emergency housing, helping them transition to social housing. So far, 726 households with children have moved into social homes, benefiting 1,452 tamariki who no longer need to grow up in motels.

Potaka shared the story of a mother who moved her seven children from a motel to Kāinga Ora social housing, noting the positive changes: "The children have been able to stay in the same schools, and the oldest are already thinking about their futures. Having a quiet space to focus on homework has given them the opportunity to thrive."

The Government is on track to meet its target of reducing emergency housing by 75% by 2030. Potaka emphasized that emergency housing would continue to be available for those with genuine need, as long as they meet their responsibilities.

Budget 2024 allocated $83.477 million to support emergency housing services such as case managers, housing brokers, and courses aimed at preparing people for more permanent housing. These initiatives have led to 80% of people leaving emergency housing moving into social, transitional, or private homes.

Potaka acknowledged the balance between tracking progress and respecting individual privacy, stating that while not all individuals disclose where they move to, support remains available should they need it again. He reassured the public that officials are monitoring the situation closely to ensure homelessness is not impacted by the changes, with emergency housing available as a temporary solution for those in the greatest need.