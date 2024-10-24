Simeon Brown Announces Key Appointments to Local Government Commission

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has announced the reappointment of Brendan Duffy ONZM as Chair of the Local Government Commission for another year, alongside the appointment of Gwen Bull CNZM as a temporary member to support the upcoming representation review period.

Mr. Duffy, who has served as a member of the Commission since 2017 and as Chair since 2019, will continue in his role until October 23, 2025. He brings extensive experience in local governance, having been the Mayor of Horowhenua for 12 years and a District Councillor for 10 years. Duffy is also actively involved in various leadership roles, including Chair of the Palmerston North Hospital Foundation and the Business Kāpiti Horowhenua Board, as well as serving as a Trustee of the Horowhenua Learning Centre and Electra Trust.

Joining the Commission temporarily, Gwen Bull brings her own wealth of experience. She previously chaired the Auckland Regional Council from 2002 to 2004 and currently holds leadership positions as Chair of the Clevedon Community Trust and Patron of Friends of Te Wairoa and the Franklin District JP Association. Her extensive background in local government will provide valuable support to the Commission during the critical representation review period.

Minister Brown emphasized the importance of the Commission’s work in ensuring fair representation at the 2025 local elections. “Our Government is focused on ensuring that local communities have fair and effective representation at local elections so that residents can decide who is best to take their cities, towns, and regions forward,” he stated.

The Commission’s primary focus over the coming period will be on representation reviews, which are conducted by local authorities to ensure fair and effective representation for residents in the lead-up to the next local elections.