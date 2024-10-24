Left Menu

Students' Secret Meth Lab Exposed and Dismantled

A group of students, including a chemistry postgraduate and four engineering students, attempted to manufacture methamphetamine in a makeshift lab but were arrested by police before they succeeded. They procured chemicals under the guise of academic research, raising approximately Rs 3 lakh, but were detained along with seized materials.

A group of students has been arrested for attempting to produce methamphetamine in a makeshift laboratory, police announced Thursday. The group, comprised of a chemistry postgraduate and four engineering students, along with two others, was caught before completing their illegal endeavor.

The students deceived their parents into believing they were conducting legitimate academic research. They acquired necessary chemical compounds under this pretense and collectively raised about Rs 3 lakh for the procurement and related tasks.

Acting on a tip-off, narcotics intelligence officers detained seven individuals, including five students aged 21 to 23, while seizing 250 grams of methamphetamine, mobile phones, a weighing scale, and lab equipment. This incident follows recent police action against student involvement in drug activities in the city's outskirts.

