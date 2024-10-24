Rajasthan Racket Busted: Cyber Fraud Scam Foiled by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended four individuals from Rajasthan involved in a cyber fraud case, where a man was deceived out of Rs 19.94 lakh under the guise of filing a digital complaint, officials announced on Thursday.

Identified suspects include Mukesh Kumar Vaishnav, Dinesh Kumar, Deepak Chouhan, and Dharmendra Kumar. The scam targeted Devansh Aggarwal, who lodged a cyber fraud complaint with the southwest Delhi police on January 31. Aggarwal had been misled by a caller impersonating an international courier representative, who implicated him in an illegal consignment issue, urging him to register an online complaint with fabricated evidence.

The investigation traced financial transactions, leading to the apprehension of the suspects on October 11 in different locations across Rajasthan. Law enforcement seized 19 mobile phones, five SIM cards, three ATM cards, and a laptop. The case remains under investigation, as authorities aim to uncover more details behind the orchestrated scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)