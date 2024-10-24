CBIC Chairman Launches Nationwide Behavioral Sensitization Program to Train 35,000 Officials During Karmayogi Saptaah

As part of Karmayogi Saptaah (National Learning Week), the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Shri Ravi Aggarwal, announced the nationwide rollout of the Behavioral Sensitization Training Program. This initiative kicked off with 52 batches spanning all 32 CBIC zones and is set to train approximately 35,000 officials across various ranks, including Inspectors, Superintendents, Assistant Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners.

The program is part of CBIC's broader commitment to enhancing workforce capabilities through skill development, with a focus on behavioural skills and sensitivity in governance. A key feature of this initiative is the engagement of an external knowledge partner, ensuring a well-structured and impactful training experience. The training aims to cultivate a more empathetic and responsive workforce, with the ultimate goal of improving service delivery and public interactions.

The involvement of NACIN (National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics) and Zonal Training Institutes (ZTIs) is crucial to the program's success, ensuring it is executed effectively across all zones. The program also aligns with the larger objectives of the Karmayogi Mission, which focuses on continuous professional development and upskilling government officials to enhance governance and service delivery.

By promoting behavioural sensitization, CBIC is taking proactive steps to create a more citizen-centric administration that is not only efficient but also empathetic, reinforcing its dedication to aligning with the government’s vision for improved public service. This initiative is expected to have a long-term impact on the way CBIC officials engage with the public, fostering better trust and cooperation.