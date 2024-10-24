Left Menu

CBIC Chairman Launches Nationwide Behavioral Sensitization Program to Train 35,000 Officials During Karmayogi Saptaah

The program is part of CBIC's broader commitment to enhancing workforce capabilities through skill development, with a focus on behavioral skills and sensitivity in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:31 IST
CBIC Chairman Launches Nationwide Behavioral Sensitization Program to Train 35,000 Officials During Karmayogi Saptaah
The training aims to cultivate a more empathetic and responsive workforce, with the ultimate goal of improving service delivery and public interactions. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As part of Karmayogi Saptaah (National Learning Week), the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Shri Ravi Aggarwal, announced the nationwide rollout of the Behavioral Sensitization Training Program. This initiative kicked off with 52 batches spanning all 32 CBIC zones and is set to train approximately 35,000 officials across various ranks, including Inspectors, Superintendents, Assistant Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners.

The program is part of CBIC's broader commitment to enhancing workforce capabilities through skill development, with a focus on behavioural skills and sensitivity in governance. A key feature of this initiative is the engagement of an external knowledge partner, ensuring a well-structured and impactful training experience. The training aims to cultivate a more empathetic and responsive workforce, with the ultimate goal of improving service delivery and public interactions.

The involvement of NACIN (National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics) and Zonal Training Institutes (ZTIs) is crucial to the program's success, ensuring it is executed effectively across all zones. The program also aligns with the larger objectives of the Karmayogi Mission, which focuses on continuous professional development and upskilling government officials to enhance governance and service delivery.

By promoting behavioural sensitization, CBIC is taking proactive steps to create a more citizen-centric administration that is not only efficient but also empathetic, reinforcing its dedication to aligning with the government’s vision for improved public service. This initiative is expected to have a long-term impact on the way CBIC officials engage with the public, fostering better trust and cooperation.  

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024