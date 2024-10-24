Left Menu

Bombay HC Overturns Compensation in 2010 Air India Express Crash Case

The Bombay High Court has nullified a prior labor court directive that required Air India Charters Ltd to pay Rs 4.63 crore in compensation to the family of a pilot who died in the 2010 Mangaluru air crash. The court reduced the compensation amount to Rs 3.32 crore, matching the pilot's salary at the time.

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh ruled on October 23 that the compensation should instead be Rs 3.32 crore, corresponding with the pilot's salary at the time of the crash. A judgment copy was released on Thursday, further stating that the earlier compensation suffered from perversity.

In 2010, an Air India Express flight crashed killing 158 people, including Zlatko Glusica, the pilot. The family sought a higher compensation, but the court concluded that the deposited amount aligns with reported wages, thus nullifying the penalty fee.

