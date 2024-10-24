Bombay HC Overturns Compensation in 2010 Air India Express Crash Case

The Bombay High Court has overturned a labor court's decision mandating Air India Charters Ltd to compensate Rs 4.63 crore to the kin of a pilot who died in the 2010 Mangaluru air crash.

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh ruled on October 23 that the compensation should instead be Rs 3.32 crore, corresponding with the pilot's salary at the time of the crash. A judgment copy was released on Thursday, further stating that the earlier compensation suffered from perversity.

In 2010, an Air India Express flight crashed killing 158 people, including Zlatko Glusica, the pilot. The family sought a higher compensation, but the court concluded that the deposited amount aligns with reported wages, thus nullifying the penalty fee.

(With inputs from agencies.)