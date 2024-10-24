Left Menu

Terrorist Attack in Gulmarg Leaves One Dead, Five Injured

A deadly attack by terrorists on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg area resulted in the death of a porter and injuries to five others, including three soldiers. The vehicle was fired upon at Botapathri near Nagin post, with the injured being hospitalized promptly.

Updated: 24-10-2024 20:56 IST
An assault by terrorists on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's scenic Gulmarg region resulted in the tragic death of a porter and left five others injured on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred when terrorists unleashed gunfire on the military vehicle at Botapathri, close to the Nagin post.

Victims included four injured soldiers, who were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment following the harrowing attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

