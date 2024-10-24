Karnataka CM's Legal Challenge: MUDA Site Allotment Controversy

In a significant legal maneuver, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed a High Court decision concerning the controversial MUDA site allotment case. The case, which has been a political hotbed, revolves around Siddaramaiah's challenge to the Governor's approval for a probe into the site allocation to his wife.

The division bench's decision follows Justice M Nagaprasanna's dismissal of Siddaramaiah's earlier petition. The judge had remarked that the gubernatorial order did not lack 'application of mind', effectively allowing the investigation to proceed.

The Special Court, tasked with handling criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, swiftly ordered a Lokayukta police investigation. The case has now entangled Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others, with allegations of irregularly allotting high-value plots in Mysuru's upmarket areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)