Putin Addresses North Korean Troop Allegations Amidst Russia-West Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to U.S. allegations that North Korea dispatched troops to Russia, emphasizing that Moscow determines its defense arrangements with Pyongyang. He accused Western nations of intensifying the conflict in Ukraine, highlighting NATO's alleged involvement in the ongoing war.

Despite satellite evidence indicating North Korean troop movements, Putin questioned the credibility of Western claims. Meanwhile, a North Korean diplomat condemned the accusations as baseless rumors, emphasizing their opposition to U.S. and South Korean narratives.

Amidst international tension, Putin indicated Russia's military progress in Ukraine, controlling significant territories while expressing openness to peace talks grounded in current realities. He dismissed reports of alleged threats from Donald Trump as campaign hyperbole but acknowledged Trump's intention to end the conflict sincerely.

