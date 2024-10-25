Left Menu

High Court Appoints New Judge in Senthil Balaji Bail Controversy

The Supreme Court addressed a petition reviewing the bail of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a cash-for-job scam. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan pushed for an open court hearing. Balaji, recently granted bail, resumed his ministerial role amid concerns over public prosecutors' chain of command, driving further judicial review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:06 IST
High Court Appoints New Judge in Senthil Balaji Bail Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court was presented with a petition on Friday seeking a review of its earlier decision to grant bail to Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, involved in a cash-for-job scam. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the complainants, pushed for the review plea to be heard in an open court.

During the proceedings, the bench, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, asserted that if a review petition had indeed been filed, it would be evaluated based on its merits. This development follows the Supreme Court's grant of bail to Balaji on September 26, a decision made due to the unlikelihood of an early trial.

Complicating matters, Balaji resumed his position as a minister just days after his release, raising eyebrows over the influence of his political connections. Sankaranarayanan questioned the objectivity of the public prosecutor's chain of command, suggesting that it ultimately leads to Tamil Nadu's highest political offices. In response, the court directed the advocate to submit a formal application for further consideration, with a subsequent hearing scheduled for November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024